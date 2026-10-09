Lebanon says 6 wounded in attack that Israel says targeted pro-Iran Syrian operative

Lebanon says an Israeli attack today wounded six people, as Israel said it targeted a “Syrian terrorist” who planned anti-Israel attacks under Iranian instructions.

“The Israeli attack near the town of Hawsh al-Sayyed Ali in the Hermel district led to six wounded, including five Syrian nationals, two of them women, and one Lebanese,” Lebanon’s health ministry says.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reports that “an enemy military drone targeted a car” in the town, located close to the Syrian border.

The IDF said earlier it “struck a Syrian terrorist,” identified as Yusef Ali Al-Hassan, who it said, “operated under the direction of the Iranian regime and advanced terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers operating in southern Syria.”

The IDF did not say whether it believed Hassan was killed in the strike.