Israel strikes Syrian man near Lebanese border who plotted attacks against Israel, says IDF

The IDF says it carried out a strike on a Syrian man it says was planning terror activity directed by Iran.

In a statement, the military says it carried out an airstrike today along the Syrian-Lebanon border on Yosef Ali Al-Hassan, “a Syrian terrorist who advanced terror plots against Israeli civilians and IDF forces operating in southern Syria, under the direction of the Iranian terror regime.”

The IDF says that several plots by Hassan over the past year were thwarted, including rocket and drone attacks against Israeli forces.

The military does not immediately clarify whether it believes Hassan was killed in the strike.

Syria has repeatedly announced arrests of Hezbollah-linked fighters in its territory, though the Iran-backed group denies it has any presence in Syrian territory.