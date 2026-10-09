The Israel Police says that Central District chief Assistant Commissioner Amir Cohen submitted his resignation to Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy today. Cohen reportedly wants to run for head of police from outside the organization when Levy’s term is up in August next year.

Levy accepted Cohen’s resignation, thanked him for 38 years of service, wished him well and saluted him for “valiantly leading” officers in the fight against Hamas-led invaders on October 7, 2023, when Cohen was Southern District chief, the police say in a statement.

Cohen, who was wounded in the fighting, thanked Levy “for the trust and joint path” and said he is ending his service “with a feeling of pride and great appreciation for Israel Police,” the statement adds.

Haaretz, citing senior police sources, reports that Cohen quit over tensions with Levy and is expected to try and succeed the police chief, but wants to do so from outside the organization to avoid being linked to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Throughout his term, Cohen attended private events hosted by Ben Gvir and the minister’s associates, but is trying to “purge himself of Ben Gvir by resigning,” according to a source quoted by Haaretz.

The newspaper also reports Cohen had tensions with other senior officers who had criticized him over the Southern District’s conduct before and during the Hamas onslaught, including the approval the district had given to hold the Nova music festival, where Hamas killed hundreds of people.