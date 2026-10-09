1:39 am

NYTimes: US preparing options to renew Iran war, including plan for 3 days of intense strikes

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

The New York Times reports that US President Donald Trump has ordered plans to be drawn up for options of returning to fighting against Iran, even as he said today that strikes would not restart before the midterm elections on November 3.

According to the newspaper, the president has asked the Pentagon to develop plans that would target Iran’s drone and missile arsenal, energy facilities and other military sites.

The report says that security officials have proposed on five occasions in recent months for the US to conduct major operations against either Iran or their proxy the Houthis in Yemen, but the plan has been vetoed by Trump every time.

Nevertheless, the NYTimes reports, Trump is again considering a new attack plan that was discussed last Friday at Camp David, and centers on “a short, intense campaign lasting about three days,” citing people briefed on the plan.

Key Update
1:25 am

Trump says comments about Iran wiping out Los Angeles were misinterpreted

By Reuters
US President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)
US President Donald Trump waves to reporters as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, October 8, 2026, in Washington. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

US President Donald Trump says comments he made that Iran could “take out” California cities had been misinterpreted and that he was instead referring to the need for people to tolerate higher gas prices.

Trump made the remarks at a political rally in Nebraska on Monday as he spoke about Americans’ wartime economic sacrifices.

“Remember, with the war, it’s just artificial, it’s a little bit high, it’s a small price to pay,” he said then. “It’s a small price to ​pay for keeping the world safe, for keeping our country safe. They could take out a city. Let ’em take out Los Angeles, let ’em take out San Diego. This is a ​very small price to pay, and it’s going to be over with very soon.”

California’s Democratic leaders and some fellow Republicans quickly rebuked the remarks.

“What I was talking about was that a temporary increase in the price of Gasoline is a small price to pay for Iran not having a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump writes in a Truth Social post.

“If you want to see a big price, can you imagine what it would be like if they bombed San Diego and/or Los Angeles?” he continues, saying he loves both cities.

Key Update
12:57 am

Pentagon says execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed

By AP
This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows suspected Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan. (AP/Bell County Sheriff's Department via The Temple Daily Telegram)
This undated file photo provided by the Bell County Sheriff's Department shows suspected Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan. (AP/Bell County Sheriff's Department via The Temple Daily Telegram)

The Pentagon says the firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the execution would be “public.”

Hegseth, speaking to the conservative TV outlet Real America’s Voice News yesterday, said the execution of Hasan will take place at Fort Hood on Dec. 3. Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the military base in 2009.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public,” Hegseth said.

Officials in the Pentagon clarify today that the execution will be livestreamed and that more details will follow.

Hasan, an Army psychiatrist who held the rank of major, walked into a medical building where soldiers were were waiting in long lines to receive immunizations and medical clearance for deployment. He shouted “Allahu akbar” — Arabic for “God is great!” — and opened fire with a laser-sighted handgun.

Hegseth said the military hasn’t executed a servicemember by firing squad since World War II. The last military execution took place on April 13, 1961, when Army Pvt. John Bennett was executed by hanging.

Key Update
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11:50 pm

Police Central District chief resigns, reportedly seeks to run for top job in 2027 without being linked to Ben Gvir

By Noam Lehmann
Then-Southern District Police Commander Amir Cohen attends a ceremony marking the removal of the last hostage pin, following the return of the body of Ran Gvili from Hamas captivity days earlier, at the State Memorial Hall for Israel’s Fallen on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, on February 3, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Then-Southern District Police Commander Amir Cohen attends a ceremony marking the removal of the last hostage pin, following the return of the body of Ran Gvili from Hamas captivity days earlier, at the State Memorial Hall for Israel’s Fallen on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, on February 3, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The Israel Police says that Central District chief Assistant Commissioner Amir Cohen submitted his resignation to Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy today. Cohen reportedly wants to run for head of police from outside the organization when Levy’s term is up in August next year.

Levy accepted Cohen’s resignation, thanked him for 38 years of service, wished him well and saluted him for “valiantly leading” officers in the fight against Hamas-led invaders on October 7, 2023, when Cohen was Southern District chief, the police say in a statement.

Cohen, who was wounded in the fighting, thanked Levy “for the trust and joint path” and said he is ending his service “with a feeling of pride and great appreciation for Israel Police,” the statement adds.

Haaretz, citing senior police sources, reports that Cohen quit over tensions with Levy and is expected to try and succeed the police chief, but wants to do so from outside the organization to avoid being linked to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Throughout his term, Cohen attended private events hosted by Ben Gvir and the minister’s associates, but is trying to “purge himself of Ben Gvir by resigning,” according to a source quoted by Haaretz.

The newspaper also reports Cohen had tensions with other senior officers who had criticized him over the Southern District’s conduct before and during the Hamas onslaught, including the approval the district had given to hold the Nova music festival, where Hamas killed hundreds of people.

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