Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
IDF says troops killed suspect who crossed ceasefire line in north Gaza
The IDF says that troops struck and killed a “terrorist” in the northern Gaza Strip today who crossed the “Yellow Line” and approached troops in a threatening manner.
The military says it struck and killed the man in question “to remove the threat.”
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