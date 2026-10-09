Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

IDF says troops killed suspect who crossed ceasefire line in north Gaza

Today, 9:10 pm
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The IDF says that troops struck and killed a “terrorist” in the northern Gaza Strip today who crossed the “Yellow Line” and approached troops in a threatening manner.

The military says it struck and killed the man in question “to remove the threat.”

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