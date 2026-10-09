Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Vance says he won’t watch Pentagon’s planned execution livestream if it happens
US Vice President JD Vance says he does not know if the Pentagon’s planned livestream of the execution of the gunman who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2009 will happen.
“I don’t know that that’s actually going to happen,” says Vance, adding that if it is broadcast: “I’m not going to be watching it.”
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