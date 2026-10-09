Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Vance says he won’t watch Pentagon’s planned execution livestream if it happens

By Reuters Today, 8:41 pm
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US Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two, at Elmendorf Air Force Base, October 6, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
US Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two, at Elmendorf Air Force Base, October 6, 2026, in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

US Vice President JD Vance says he does not know if the Pentagon’s planned livestream of the execution of the gunman who killed 13 people at the Fort Hood military base in 2009 will happen.

“I don’t know that that’s actually going to happen,” says Vance, adding that if it is broadcast: “I’m not going to be watching it.”

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