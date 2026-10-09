Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Strong earthquake shakes Panama, setting off tsunami alert

By AFP Today, 9:34 pm
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A major earthquake shakes Panama, setting off panic in the capital city, with the US Geological Survey measuring the quake at magnitude 7.6 as a tsunami threat notice is issued.

The quake’s strength was first measured at magnitude 8, before being adjusted.

USGS says the quake was detected at 1756 GMT, with the epicenter 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the small town of Pitaloza Arriba in the south-center of Panama.

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