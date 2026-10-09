Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Police: 15-year-old settler arrested over assault and car theft against Palestinians near Yabrud

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:31 pm
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A 15-year-old settler detained by police on suspicion of involvement in an attack and car-theft against Palestinians near the central West Bank village of Yabrud on October 9, 2026. (Israel Police)
A 15-year-old settler detained by police on suspicion of involvement in an attack and car-theft against Palestinians near the central West Bank village of Yabrud on October 9, 2026. (Israel Police)

Police say they have arrested a 15-year-old settler on suspicion of involvement in assaulting and robbing Palestinians near the central West Bank village of Yabrud.

Footage published by Palestinian media from the attack showed at least six settlers in two separate cars trap a third vehicle and beat its occupants with sticks. The two victims, who are seen fleeing, were identified in the reports as a Palestinian father and son.

In a statement, police describe the attack as “nationalist” and a car theft. They say officers confiscated one of the vehicles used by the attackers. It’s unclear from the statement what happened to the victims’ car.

West Bank police chief Moshe Pinchi is quoted in the statement as saying police “won’t let these extremist rioters destabilize the security of the area.”

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