Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Right-wing protesters light fires, block main road in Jerusalem

By ToI Staff 27 March 2023, 11:29 pm Edit

Right-wing protesters rallying in favor of the Netanyahu government’s push to dramatically overhaul the judiciary — since temporarily suspended — are blocking Yitzhak Ben Zvi Boulevard in Jerusalem.

Footage by the Kan public broadcaster shows protesters setting a fire on the road and adding items like car tires.

Chants of “Death to Arabs” can be heard in the background of the video.

Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.