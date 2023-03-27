Right-wing protesters light fires, block main road in Jerusalem

Right-wing protesters rallying in favor of the Netanyahu government’s push to dramatically overhaul the judiciary — since temporarily suspended — are blocking Yitzhak Ben Zvi Boulevard in Jerusalem.

Footage by the Kan public broadcaster shows protesters setting a fire on the road and adding items like car tires.

ההפגנה סמוך לגן סאקר בירושלים: המוחים, ביניהם פעילי "לה פמיליה", שורפים פחים וחוסמים את שדרות בן צבי | עדכונים שוטפים >>> https://t.co/6cYRR0SaP4@AkivaWeisz pic.twitter.com/o588OVoiqC — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 27, 2023

Chants of “Death to Arabs” can be heard in the background of the video.