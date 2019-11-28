Rivlin in talks for official visit to Jordan — report

Talks are underway for President Reuven Rivlin to go on an official visit to Jordan amid rapidly deteriorating ties between the countries, the Haaretz website reports.

Rivlin met yesterday in London with Prince Ghazi bin Mohammed, chief adviser for Religious and Cultural Affairs and personal envoy to King Abdullah II of Jordan, along with other Jordanian officials, the President’s Residence said earlier today.

The statement said the meeting was held “in the spirit of open and productive dialog,” and they discussed the development of Christian holy sites along the Jordan River, which flows along the border between the two countries.

Last week, Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that relations between Jordan and Israel, which signed a landmark peace treaty 25 years ago, were at their worst point ever.