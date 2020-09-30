Rivlin issues pardon for pandemic-related debt – to disabled single mother

In a sign of the hard economic times brought on by the pandemic, President Reuven Rivlin grants his first pardon for debts faced by those economically hurt by the virus.

The president announced the new initiative last week together with Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn. Rivlin said he would issue pardons for those who qualified and had fallen on hard times due to the virus.

According to the President’s House, the first pardon he is issuing today comes from a single mother of three children, two of them with disabilities, who was the victim of domestic violence and had racked up fines and debts from a past drug addiction and sex work. The woman is now in a long-term rehabilitation program, but her disability payments have not been enough to cover expenses, and work opportunities dried up with the pandemic.

Noting she had made efforts to pay her debts, Rivlin issued a pardon canceling the remaining debt.

The President’s House has said no pardons would be considered for debts incurred due to fines for violations of social distancing rules.