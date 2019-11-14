Sappers called to Netivot daycare over possible rocket shards

Concluding a meeting with Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman, Blue and White head Benny Gantz says that he believes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is charging toward elections” and does not really want to negotiate over forming a unity government.

“We just finished a good meeting where we analyzed the situation,” Gantz says of his sit-down with Liberman, which was postponed from Tuesday due to the escalation in Gaza. “We do not want to see elections and will make every effort until the last minute.”

“To the best of my judgment, Netanyahu is keeping the bloc and is charging toward elections,” he says, referring to the Likud leader’s 55-MK strong right-wing and religious allies, who have insisted on negotiating together.

On President Reuven Rivlin’s unity plan that would allow Netanyahu to serve as PM but temporarily stand aside if indicted, Gantz says he “prepared to consider any option that will uphold my principles in terms of indictment.” Liberman has demanded Blue and White fully accept the plan, which, although not Rivlin didn’t explicitly say it, would also see Netanyahu serve as prime minister first.

Standing next to Gantz in the lobby of the Kfar Maccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan, Liberman, hinting at disagreements within the Blue and White leadership, says, “What is missing for me is a clear announcement from all the leaders of Blue and White that they are accepting the president’s plan.”

He says that, “From Netanyahu we heard that clearly ‘no’ — he will not accept the full plan as I proposed. Here I didn’t hear no but I also didn’t hear ‘yes’ in a positive way. It’s sorely missing.”

The two say they have scheduled to meet again early next week.

— Raoul Wootliff