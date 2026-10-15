Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026
Saudi coalition says missile intercepted in Medina region, after Houthis promised not to target Islam’s holy city
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted a cruise missile in the Medina region — home to one of Islam’s holiest cities, which the Houthis previously vowed not to target.
“Interception and destruction of a cruise missile in the Medina region,” coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki writes on X, with the statement also published by state media.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here