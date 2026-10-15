Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 15, 2026

Saudi coalition says missile intercepted in Medina region, after Houthis promised not to target Islam’s holy city

By AFP Today, 12:21 pm
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The Saudi-led military coalition fighting Yemen’s Houthis says it intercepted a cruise missile in the Medina region — home to one of Islam’s holiest cities, which the Houthis previously vowed not to target.

“Interception and destruction of a cruise missile in the Medina region,” coalition spokesman Turki Al-Malki writes on X, with the statement also published by state media.

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