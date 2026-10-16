Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepts missiles and drones over Saudi Arabia, Red Sea
The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen says that it has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards the Saudi Red Sea city of Yanbu, two cruise missiles over the Red Sea, and three drones in the southern and Riyadh regions.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here