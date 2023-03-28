Senators issue bipartisan statement in support of Netanyahu decision to suspend overhaul

US Senators Chris Murphy and Mitt Romney issue a joint, bipartisan statement expressing their support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to temporarily suspend efforts to overhaul the judiciary.

“As bipartisan members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee who care deeply about Israel, we welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to postpone consideration of judicial reforms. Shared democratic values have long underpinned the US-Israel relationship, and we hope this delay provides an opportunity to work towards a compromise and de-escalation of the current crisis,” the senators say.