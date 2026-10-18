Settlers raid Palestinian village, vandalizing building and setting fire to shed — IDF

Israeli settlers raided a Palestinian village in the West Bank earlier today, spraying graffiti on a building and setting fire to a storage container, according to the military.

The army says troops and police officers were dispatched to Wadi a-Rahim in the South Hebron Hills after a fire was identified near an illegal outpost in the area.

“It later emerged that several Israeli civilians who entered the area of the village had sprayed graffiti and set fire to a container used as a storage shed,” the military says.

Police officers, with an IDF escort, are at the scene investigating the attack.

The army adds that security forces began dismantling the illegal outpost earlier today.