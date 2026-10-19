Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Settlers reportedly attack Palestinians during olive harvest, set fire to vehicle near Ramallah

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 11:43 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives near the village of Turmus Ayya, near Ramallah.

Footage published by Palestinian media shows a man with a head injury, apparently caused by blows or stones, and a vehicle that was set on fire.

There are no reports of injuries resulting from the vehicle fire.

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