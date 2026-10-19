Settlers reportedly attack Palestinians during olive harvest, set fire to vehicle near Ramallah

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives near the village of Turmus Ayya, near Ramallah.

Footage published by Palestinian media shows a man with a head injury, apparently caused by blows or stones, and a vehicle that was set on fire.

There are no reports of injuries resulting from the vehicle fire.

???? جانب من اعتداء مليشيات المستوطنين على المواطنين في بلدة ترمسعيا شمال رام الله. pic.twitter.com/BfGZpX33g2 — شبكة يافا الإخبارية (@yaffa_ps) October 19, 2026

عاجل | إصابة مواطن جراء اعتداء المستوطنين على منزله وإحراق مركبته في بلدة ترمسعيا شرق رام الله. pic.twitter.com/BZ3b0O0e85 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 19, 2026