Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
Settlers reportedly set fire to vehicle in southern West Bank overnight; no injuries reported
Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent
Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a vehicle overnight in the village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron in the southern West Bank, during a raid on the village.
There are no reports of injuries.
#عاجل| مليشيات من المستوطنين تهاجم منازل الفلسطينيين في منطقة صافا ببلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل. pic.twitter.com/SJBRqMQoyS
— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 18, 2026
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