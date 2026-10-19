Settlers reportedly set fire to vehicle in southern West Bank overnight; no injuries reported

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers set fire to a vehicle overnight in the village of Beit Ummar, near Hebron in the southern West Bank, during a raid on the village.

There are no reports of injuries.

#عاجل| مليشيات من المستوطنين تهاجم منازل الفلسطينيين في منطقة صافا ببلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل. pic.twitter.com/SJBRqMQoyS — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 18, 2026