Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

State Department orders non-essential US embassy staff, families to leave Saudi Arabia

By AFP 21 October 2026, 11:22 pm
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Washington has ordered non-essential US embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, the State Department says, as the kingdom comes under sustained deadly attacks by Yemen’s Houthis.

US State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott says on X that the order applies to “non-emergency US government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only.”

He links the move to Houthi attacks on the country, including airports, saying “the safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority.”

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