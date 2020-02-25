Switzerland reports first case of new coronavirus

Switzerland reports its first case of new coronavirus, after outbreaks were identified in its main neighbors Austria, France, Germany and Italy.

“It’s confirmed,” a spokeswoman for Switzerland’s federal health office tells AFP, adding that more details about the case will be released later today.

The case was found in the Italian-speaking Ticino canton on the border with Italy, the canton says on its website.

Switzerland yesterday said the country was in a state of “heightened vigilance” because of a surge in Italy.

Prior to this case, the country tested some 300 suspect cases that were all found to be negative.

The government said yesterday that it had stepped up testing on patients with flu-like symptoms and was working to raise awareness at all border points.

— AFP