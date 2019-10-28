Turkey says it had ‘intensive’ contact with US during Baghdadi raid

Turkey says that its military and intelligence services had “intensive” contact with their American counterparts during the operation that led to the killing of Islamic State leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Baghdadi had been killed the previous night during a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, a few kilometers from the Turkish border.

“Our military and our intelligence services were in contact with their American counterparts on this issue, they coordinated with each other,” Turkish presidency spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says.

“We can say there was an intensive dialogue between our militaries during the night of the operation,” Kalin tells reporters in Ankara.

Kalin describes Baghdadi’s death as a “victory,” adding that Ankara will continue its “effective fight” against IS’s “deviant ideology.”

He calls IS “a plague, a cancer that has harmed Muslims most of all.”

— AFP