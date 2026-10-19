Turkish-Israeli woman is mobbed by anti-Israel protesters at Istanbul mall, called a ‘terrorist’ and ‘murderer of children’

Claudia Medina Halfon, a Turkish-born Israeli businesswoman, is accosted by a mob of anti-Israel activists at a mall in Istanbul after her location was shared on social media.

“Everyone, look here, there is a terrorist in Istanbul right now,” one of the activists yells at her at the mall.

Others continue to call her a “terrorist” and a “murderer of children,” and say, “We don’t want Zionists in our country.”

Mall security guards intervened and escorted her from the premises.

According to Channel 12 news, Halfon works in the tourism industry.

A video by an activist calling on people to meet at the mall to protest her presence accused her of bringing IDF soldiers to Turkey for vacation.

This is what murderous hatred looks like. They would have beaten her to death if mall security hadn't intervened. A Turkish-born Israeli tour guide was attacked by violent terror supporters in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/V4BCdkWViU — נועה מגיד | Noa magid (@NoaMagid) October 18, 2026