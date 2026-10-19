Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Turkish-Israeli woman is mobbed by anti-Israel protesters at Istanbul mall, called a ‘terrorist’ and ‘murderer of children’

Today, 9:41 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Claudia Medina Halfon, a Turkish-born Israeli businesswoman, is accosted by a mob of anti-Israel activists at a mall in Istanbul after her location was shared on social media.

“Everyone, look here, there is a terrorist in Istanbul right now,” one of the activists yells at her at the mall.

Others continue to call her a “terrorist” and a “murderer of children,” and say, “We don’t want Zionists in our country.”

Mall security guards intervened and escorted her from the premises.

According to Channel 12 news, Halfon works in the tourism industry.

A video by an activist calling on people to meet at the mall to protest her presence accused her of bringing IDF soldiers to Turkey for vacation.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.