The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
UAE papers urge calm after oil tanker attacks
Editorials in English-language newspapers in the United Arab Emirates are urging calm and diplomacy after a further spike in tensions following last week’s attack on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.
Abu Dhabi’s The National says a diplomatic resolution with Iran is still possible, and while it quotes neighboring Saudi Arabia’s crown prince as saying that Iran was behind the first attacks on oil tankers in the region last month, the editorial says investigations are still ongoing and “their source is yet to be confirmed.”
It says the UAE has been calling for de-escalation and believes “diplomacy must always come first.”
Dubai’s Gulf News similarly stresses that “all the major players, including Iran, do not want war.”
It says that “because of skyrocketing tensions, it is incumbent that all parties exercise caution and restraint going forward.”
— AP
PM urges world to reimpose sanctions if Iran enriches uranium beyond deal limits
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows Israel will not let Iran obtain a nuclear weapon, as Tehran says it will break the uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.
“Today Iran threatened to enrich its uranium beyond the limits of the nuclear deal — this does not surprise us,” says Netanyahu. “In the event it acts upon its threats and violates the nuclear deal, the international community must immediately impose the sanctions that were set previously. Israel will not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.”
Under terms of the nuclear deal, Iran can keep a stockpile of no more than 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of low-enriched uranium. A spokesperson for the atomic agency said that given Iran’s recent decision to quadruple its production of low-enriched uranium, it would pass the 300-kilogram limit on Thursday, July 27.
— with AP
Rivlin, Netanyahu reiterate importance of rule of law
President Reuven Rivlin is rebuking newly appointed Justice Minister Amir Ohana for suggesting the government is not always required to honor High Court rulings.
“It is our obligation to respect the laws of the state and the authorities of its branches, including in the comments by our elected officials,” says the president.
After appearing to suggest in a TV interview Wednesday that not all court rulings need be adhered to, Ohana scrambled to clarify he would respect High Court decisions. Nevertheless, his remarks were sharply rebuffed Thursday by Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Court decisions are binding upon everyone,” Netanyahu wrote on his personal Twitter account on Thursday.
Netanyahu on Monday also echoes Rivlin’s remark.
The prime minister says he agrees with Rivlin “about the centrality of the court and I don’t forget its importance for a moment.”
“Its rulings are binding upon all,” adds Netanyahu.
Qatari envoys in Gaza to distribute cash funds
Gulf state Qatar is set to distribute more than $10 million in aid to thousands of cash-strapped Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, a Qatari official says on Monday.
The money was brought into the Hamas-controlled enclave Sunday evening by the Qatari ambassador to Gaza and is expected to be distributed Monday or Tuesday, the official says on condition of anonymity.
More than 100,000 families will each receive payments of $100, he adds.
Disbursement of the funds from post offices had yet to begin Monday lunchtime.
Another $15 million would be provided for infrastructure and cash-for-work projects, the official says.
— AFP
comments