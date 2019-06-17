UAE papers urge calm after oil tanker attacks

Editorials in English-language newspapers in the United Arab Emirates are urging calm and diplomacy after a further spike in tensions following last week’s attack on oil tankers near the Persian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi’s The National says a diplomatic resolution with Iran is still possible, and while it quotes neighboring Saudi Arabia’s crown prince as saying that Iran was behind the first attacks on oil tankers in the region last month, the editorial says investigations are still ongoing and “their source is yet to be confirmed.”

It says the UAE has been calling for de-escalation and believes “diplomacy must always come first.”

Dubai’s Gulf News similarly stresses that “all the major players, including Iran, do not want war.”

It says that “because of skyrocketing tensions, it is incumbent that all parties exercise caution and restraint going forward.”

