US announces ‘significant’ new Venezuela sanctions ‘soon’

A firebomb thrown at a police position on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem prompts officers to make a number of arrests and close off access to the holy site, which has seen soaring tensions in recent weeks over a long-sealed portion of the Temple Mount holy site.

The police have no comment on any injuries in the attack.

“A short while ago, on the Temple Mount, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at the location’s police post. An officer spotted one of the suspects and arrested him,” police say in a statement.

Following the Molotov cocktail attack, police temporarily shutter access to the volatile holy site, which has seen several confrontations between

The long-standing closure of the area near the Gate of Mercy on the compound, known as al-Aqsa or Haram al-Sharif to Muslims, has ignited tensions between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police in recent weeks. Worshipers have forced the area open and entered on several occasions.

— Judah Ari Gross