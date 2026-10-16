Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

US, WaPo demand justice after photojournalist beaten by settlers in West Bank

Today, 6:03 pm
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American photojournalist Heidi Levine lies on a gurney in the emergency room of the government hospital in the city of Ramallah, as she is treated after being attacked by Israeli settlers while photographing Palestinian farmers harvesting their olives in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah on October 16, 2026. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)
American photojournalist Heidi Levine lies on a gurney in the emergency room of the government hospital in the city of Ramallah, as she is treated after being attacked by Israeli settlers while photographing Palestinian farmers harvesting their olives in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah on October 16, 2026. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

The US Embassy condemns West Bank violence after a settler attack on Palestinians and a Washington Post journalist earlier today.

“The Trump Administration has no higher priority than the safety and security of Americans,” the embassy says in a statement to The Times of Israel. “We are aware of the reports and monitoring the situation.”

“We condemn criminal violence by any party in the West Bank and call for investigations, arrests and convictions of those responsible,” the statement adds. “Due to privacy and other considerations, we have no further comment.”

The executive editor of The Washington Post, whose photographer, Heidi Levine, was attacked, writes in an email to staff that Levine “received treatment and is recovering.”

The statement says the newspaper is “outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urges a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities.”

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