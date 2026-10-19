Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026

Visiting airbase, Netanyahu tells Israel’s enemies: ‘Do not test us’

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:04 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks from an unnamed airbase in Israel, October 19, 2026. (Screenshot/PMO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks from an unnamed airbase in Israel, October 19, 2026. (Screenshot/PMO)

Visiting an air force base that he does not name, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies not to test the country’s resolve.

“I say to our enemies: Do not test us,” says Netanyahu in a video released by his office. “You will suffer harder blows than you have suffered until now.”

Netanyahu emphasizes the air force’s “readiness, determination and capability to strike our enemies whenever required.”

Ahead of next week’s elections, Netanyahu has repeatedly warned that Israel’s enemies might try to carry out an attack.

“We are determined to defend ourselves,” he says. “Do not test us.”

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