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Washington orders all US embassy staff, families to leave Saudi Arabia — source

By AFP Today, 10:25 pm
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Washington has ordered all US embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, a diplomatic source tells AFP, as the kingdom comes under sustained attack by Yemen’s Houthis.

“All American staff and their families have been ordered to depart from the US embassy in Saudi Arabia,” the source says, adding that the families of embassy staff are also ordered to leave the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain.

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