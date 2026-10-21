Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Washington orders all US embassy staff, families to leave Saudi Arabia — source
Washington has ordered all US embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, a diplomatic source tells AFP, as the kingdom comes under sustained attack by Yemen’s Houthis.
“All American staff and their families have been ordered to depart from the US embassy in Saudi Arabia,” the source says, adding that the families of embassy staff are also ordered to leave the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar and Bahrain.
More from today’s Liveblog:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here