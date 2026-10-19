WFP says it will end monthly aid to 500,000 Gazans due to lack of funding

The UN’s World Food Programme says it would end monthly assistance to 500,000 people in Gaza due to a funding shortfall, while warning that needs remain acute.

“As of this month, we’re now cutting half a million people from the number of people that we’re assisting,” Shaun Hughes, the WFP country director, tells AFP.

The reductions bring down to 1.1 million — still roughly half of war-battered Gaza’s population — the number of Palestinians receiving WFP aid either in food or cash assistance.