Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, October 19, 2026
WFP says it will end monthly aid to 500,000 Gazans due to lack of funding
The UN’s World Food Programme says it would end monthly assistance to 500,000 people in Gaza due to a funding shortfall, while warning that needs remain acute.
“As of this month, we’re now cutting half a million people from the number of people that we’re assisting,” Shaun Hughes, the WFP country director, tells AFP.
The reductions bring down to 1.1 million — still roughly half of war-battered Gaza’s population — the number of Palestinians receiving WFP aid either in food or cash assistance.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here