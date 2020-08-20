The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
WHO seeks more information about Russian COVID-19 vaccine
LONDON — The World Health Organization’s Europe office says it has begun discussions with Russia to try to get more information about the coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved last week before the shot had passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works.
Catherine Smallwood, a senior emergency official at WHO Europe, says “this concern that we have around safety and efficacy is not specifically for the Russia vaccine, it’s for all of the vaccines under development.”
She acknowledges WHO is taking an “accelerated approach” to try to speed development of coronavirus vaccines but says “it’s essential we don’t cut corners in safety or efficacy.”
Smallwood says WHO has begun “direct discussions” with Russia and that WHO officials have been sharing “the various steps and information that’s going to be required for WHO to take assessments.”
— AP
Gaza fire balloons spark 16 blazes in south
Balloon-borne incendiary devices launched from the Gaza Strip have sparked 16 fires in the south since the morning, according to the Fire and Rescue Service.
A statement from the fire service says most of the blazes were small and didn’t pose any danger.
Iran says it seized UAE boat over shooting of fishermen
Iran says it seized a United Arab Emirates vessel and summoned the UAE envoy after two of its fishermen were shot dead in an incident in the Gulf.
The foreign ministry says the boat was seized on Monday after UAE coastguard vessels “opened fired on several Iranian fishing boats… leading to the deaths of two fishermen,” adding that it had summoned the UAE charge d’affaires to protest.
— AFP
