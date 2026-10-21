Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026
Witkoff arrives in Russia to meet Putin for Ukraine talks
Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, arrives in Saint Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies report.
The American envoy, whose visit comes a day after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, is met at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg by the Kremlin’s adviser for international economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev.
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