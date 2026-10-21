Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Witkoff arrives in Russia to meet Putin for Ukraine talks

By AFP Today, 11:31 am
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Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, right, greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff at the international airport outside St. Petersburg, Russia, October 21, 2026. (TASS Photo via AP)
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev, right, greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff at the international airport outside St. Petersburg, Russia, October 21, 2026. (TASS Photo via AP)

Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, arrives in Saint Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine, Russian news agencies report.

The American envoy, whose visit comes a day after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo, is met at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg by the Kremlin’s adviser for international economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev.

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