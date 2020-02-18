Man, 74, dies in Nahariya old-age home fire

A man died Tuesday morning of injuries he sustained the day before in a fire at an old-age home in the northern city of Nahariya.

The man, 74, died at the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, where he was being treated in the intensive care unit.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the four-story building, the Israeli Fire and Rescue Services said Monday.

The MDA ambulance service said its paramedics found the man partially conscious, with burns all over his body and showing symptoms of smoke inhalation.

He was taken in serious condition to the Galilee Medical Center and from there to Rambam.