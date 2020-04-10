Man arrested for spraying swastikas on DC-area synagogue

ROCKVILLE, Maryland — Police said Friday they had arrested and charged a man for spraying swastikas on a synagogue in Rockville, Maryland, a town just north of Washington DC.

Montgomery County Police said they identified Andrew Lemond Costas, 28, after releasing surveillance video from the scene of the March 28 incident at Tikvat Israel Congregation and received tips from the public.

Costas had sprayed swastikas and “derogatory epithets” on the building, police said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He was charged with “malicious destruction of property, defacing religious property, and damaging property of a group because of the group’s religious beliefs.”

Costas was released after posting a $5,000 bond, police said.

Rockville has large Jewish and Israeli communities.