Man crosses border from Lebanon, is shot by Israeli troops

Israeli troops shot a man who crossed the border from Lebanon into Israel for as-yet unknown reasons on Sunday, the military said.

The Israel Defense Forces said the suspect was flown to the hospital to treat his injuries.

The military said the suspect crossed into Israel near Mount Dov, also known as Shebaa Farms, a contested area along the border that is claimed by Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

The Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar news outlet reported that the man was a shepherd with Syrian citizenship, walking his flock through the area.

“The event is being investigated,” the IDF said.

العدو يطلق النار ويصيب أحد رعاة الماشية قرب موقع "رويسات العلم" في مرتفعات #كفرشوبا اللبنانية !! "الخبر قيد المتابعة"#قناة_المنار pic.twitter.com/HNXHJ5QonX — علي شعيب ???????? (@alishoeib1970) May 17, 2020

The incident came just two weeks after Israeli troops detained five people who tried to cross into the country from Lebanon.

An Israel Defense Forces spokesperson said at the time that the suspects appeared to be Sudanese migrants looking for work. “The suspects were caught as they tried to cross the security fence,” the army said. The five men were sent back to Lebanon, the IDF spokesperson said.

Last month, Hezbollah operatives allegedly vandalized portions of the security fence separating Israel from Lebanon.

On April 17, the IDF found that damage was caused to the fence at three locations along the border. A day later, Israel officially accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group of being responsible for the vandalism, which was seen in Israel as a threat, and Foreign Minister Israel Katz instructed the Foreign Ministry to file a complaint at the UN Security Council.

Also last month, IDF troops and Lebanese army soldiers faced off near the border in a highly irregular incident, with photos from the scene showing the two sides raising weapons at each other and UN personnel standing in between. The incident took place between the southern Lebanese village of Adaisseh and the northern Israeli town of Metulla, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti told The Times of Israel, saying that while it was south of the Blue Line — the unofficial, but widely recognized border between the two countries — Lebanon deems the area to be contested.

Israel has fought two wars in Lebanon, one in 1982 against Palestinian terrorists and one in 2006 against the Lebanese Hezbollah, as well as numerous operations against terror groups in the country.