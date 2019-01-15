Man crosses border into Lebanon – reports

A man wearing military-style clothing was spotted in a Lebanese village on Tuesday afternoon, apparently after crossing the security fence from Israel, Lebanese media reported.

The Israeli military confirmed that soldiers had spotted a tear in the border fence and tracks indicating that someone had traveled from Israel into Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese al-Jadeed television station, the suspect was seen entering the village of Aita al-Shaab, near the border with Israel, wearing military attire and holding a box.

When residents approached him, he threw down the box and other papers, some of which had Hebrew writing on them, and ran away, the report said.

According to al-Jadeed, the Lebanese Armed Forces are searching for the man in a nearby wooded area.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was investigating the issue.

The border with Lebanon has been especially tense in recent weeks, while the military endeavored to find and destroy attack tunnels it says the Hezbollah terror group had dug into Israel.

On Sunday, the IDF declared that it had found all the tunnels leading into Israel from Lebanon.