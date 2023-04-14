Man gunned down in Lod hours after seven injured in shooting

A man was shot to death in Lod on Friday morning, hours after seven people were wounded by gunfire in the central city in a separate incident.

Hamza Abu Ghanem, 25, was shot outside his home after returning from morning prayers at a mosque, police found in a preliminary investigation.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and took him to Shamir Medical Center in a critical condition while attempting to resuscitate him, according to a Magen David Adom ambulance service statement.

He was declared dead by doctors upon arrival at the hospital, the statement read.

A relative of Abu Ghanem told the Ynet news site he was an “honest person and we never heard of him being in feuds with anyone.” The relative initially thought police and medics had wrongfully identified the body.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Police said that the incident was not connected to the shooting on Thursday evening in Lod.

In that incident, an 8-year-old boy was among seven people injured by gunfire and remained hospitalized at Shamir Medical Center in a serious condition on Friday morning, according to a statement from the hospital.

Five others were in mild condition at the facility, while a 7-year-old boy was released following treatment, according to the statement.

Advertisement

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a man opened fire at the group of young people who were standing outside a residential compound. There was no immediate announcement of arrests.

The Walla news site identified the building as belonging to a local crime family.

“Another terrifying and crazy night for the Arab community. Rampant crime, serious injuries and bullets piercing the bodies of children,” tweeted Ra’am MK Waleed Alhwashla.

“In an enlightened country, those responsible today would draw conclusions” and resign, he added.

Arab communities have seen a wave of violence in recent years. Many blame the police, who they say have failed to crack down on powerful criminal organizations and largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars and violence against women.