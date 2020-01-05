Man killed, 2 hurt, in suspected car bombing on central highway

A man was killed and two people were injured on Sunday in a suspected car bombing on a main highway in central Israel.

The blast ripped through the vehicle near Nitzanei Oz, at an interchange linking Route 6 and Route 57.

Terror is not suspected.

Medics dispatched to the scene were forced to pronounce the death of the man, who was described as being in his forties. He was not immediately named.

A 32-year-old man in the car was taken to a local hospital in moderate condition. A 14-year-old was also hospitalized with light to moderate injuries, police said.

According to Israel Radio, a bomb had been planted in the car. Authorities reportedly suspect the bombing was linked to the criminal underworld.

Police are investigating the incident.