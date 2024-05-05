Man slightly hurt, damage caused in barrage of over 60 Hezbollah rockets at north

The Hezbollah terror group launched more than 60 rockets at northern Israel on Sunday, injuring a man and causing damage to homes vehicles, and infrastructure in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, following a deadly Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon.

In the first attack, some 20 rockets were launched at Kiryat Shmona, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

A man aged 65 was slightly wounded by shrapnel, medics said.

At least 10 rockets struck the largely evacuated city, setting cars on fire, damaging homes, and causing a power outage in some areas, a spokesperson for Kiryat Shmona said.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said one of its ambulances was also damaged in the rocket attack.

Several hours later, another barrage of some 40 rockets was fired from Lebanon at the Galilee Panhandle area, the IDF said.

The damaged MDA ambulance in the rocket attack on Kiryat Shmona. pic.twitter.com/pZKJF6BjWv — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 5, 2024

There were no reports of injuries in the second attack.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for both barrages, saying they were a response to a strike in southern Lebanon’s Mays al-Jabal earlier Sunday, which it said killed and wounded civilians.

The IDF said the site it struck in Mays al-Jabal was a Hezbollah position.

Following the 60 rockets, the military said it struck several sites belonging to the terror group in southern Lebanon.

The sites hit by fighter jets included buildings and other infrastructure in the towns of Markaba, Taybe, Kafr Kila and Odaisseh, according to the IDF.

מטוסי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר מבנים צבאיים ותשתיות טרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים מרכבא, א-טייבה, כפר כילא ואל עדייסא שבדרום לבנון. בנוסף, הבוקר מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו מבנה צבאי במרחב מיס אל ג'בל שבדרום לבנון. Advertisement צה"ל תקף בירי ארטילרי להסרת איום במרחב שבעא שבדרום לבנון>> pic.twitter.com/Z6jTOIXWgD — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 5, 2024

Since October 8, Hezbollah-led forces have attacked Israeli communities and military posts along the border on a near-daily basis, with the group saying it is doing so to support Gaza during the war there.

So far, the skirmishes on the border have resulted in nine civilian deaths on the Israeli side, as well as the deaths of 11 IDF soldiers and reservists. There have also been several attacks from Syria, without any injuries.

Hezbollah has named 290 members who have been killed by Israel during the ongoing skirmishes, mostly in Lebanon, but some also in Syria. In Lebanon, another 56 operatives from other terror groups, a Lebanese soldier and at least 60 civilians, three of whom were journalists, have been killed.