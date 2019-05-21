Medical cannabis firm Seedo sets up distribution center in Rotterdam

Israel’s Seedo Corp., a maker of an AI-controlled device and app to grow medical cannabis at home, has set up a distribution center near Rotterdam, Holland, that will become its distribution base for private and institutional cannabis growers in Europe.

Seedo allows users to auto-grow plants at home, using a fridge-like home lab equipped with sensors and a camera to keep tabs on the plants’ progress and controlled by an artificial intelligence algorithm, plus an app that sends notifications and alerts.

Israel is considered a global leader in medical cannabis research, and its cannabis firms are snagging some big names. In September, former prime minister Ehud Barak said he will become chairman of InterCure, one of Israel’s biggest medical cannabis firms and a publicly traded company in Tel Aviv, to lead its global growth strategy. Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has joined medical cannabis firm Univo Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as an investor and adviser, the firm, which cultivates, researches and produces cannabis products, said in April.

Seedo holds a medical cannabis R&D license from the Israeli Health Ministry. Daniel Birnbaum, the CEO of fizzy water maker SodaStream, has invested NIS 2 million ($557,000) in the firm.