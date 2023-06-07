Join our Community
Huge ‘controlled ammunition explosion’ in IDF firing zone rocks southern Israel

Military apologizes for failure to notify residents in advance of massive blast near Kiryat Gat; footage circulating online shows a large mushroom cloud

By Emanuel Fabian 7 June 2023, 5:22 pmUpdated at 7:54 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

A view of an explosion near Kiryat Gat in southern Israel on June 7, 2023. (Courtesy: used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
The military on Wednesday afternoon said it had carried out a “controlled” disposal of old ammunition, causing a massive blast that led to some confusion among residents of southern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces did not notify residents in advance and only commented some two hours after the mysterious explosion rocked southern Israel.

Footage circulating online showed a large mushroom cloud near the city of Kiryat Gat.

The videos and pictures were geolocated by Haaretz’s Avi Scharf to an area south of the southern town of Lachish. The location of the blast appeared to be within the military’s Firing Zone 309b or 309c.

The blast was “a preplanned controlled ammunition explosion; there is no risk of a security incident,” the IDF said in a statement some two hours later.

There were no reports of injuries or damage in the blast.

On Wednesday evening, the IDF said that it “regrets that no advance notice was given to the residents of the south today about the explosion that occurred in the Kiryat Gat area,” adding that “the matter will be investigated.”

In April 2021, a mysterious intense fire was reported in central Israel, which was later thought to have been a test of a rocket motor by an Israeli defense company.

