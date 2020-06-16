Nashville Holocaust Memorial vandalized with anti-Semitic messages

JTA — A white sheet spray-painted with messages described as anti-Semitic and white supremacist was hung on the walls of the Nashville Holocaust Memorial in Tennessee.

The memorial is located on the grounds of the Gordon Jewish Community Center. The vandalism was discovered on Saturday, The Tennessean reported on Monday.

“We condemn such bigotry and violence, which has no place in Nashville or anywhere in America,” read a statement from the Gordon JCC, which said it was working with local authorities in their investigation and that the Jewish community security network was mobilized.

“Jews have been forced to live with the pain and fear of discrimination and stereotyping for centuries. The tension has never left our collective psyche. Yet, even as a discriminated minority, we understand that such hatred is not isolated,” Felicia Figlarz Anchor, the memorial’s chair, said in a statement.

The Nashville memorial hosts hundreds of visitors each year, according to the statement.

It includes a wall inscribed with the names of deceased Holocaust survivors and victims, an eternal flame, a symbolic sculpture and a reflection area with seating, according to its website.