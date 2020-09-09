NFL quarterback Josh Rosen signed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

JTA — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers US football club have signed Jewish quarterback Josh Rosen, a first round draft pick in 2018, to their practice squad, ESPN and other news outlets reported Monday.

Rosen was released by the Miami Dolphins on Friday after unsuccessful attempts to trade him. The Bucs, who signed former New England Patriots star Tom Brady in the off-season, are Rosen’s third team in three seasons.

Rosen, 23, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals as the 10th overall pick in the 2018 National Football League draft.

As part of the practice squad, he can be signed to another team’s active roster at any time.

Rosen told the league’s online magazine at the time of the draft that he was motivated to play well by the anti-Semitic slurs he often hears on the field.

A 2014 profile noted that Rosen became a bar mitzvah and attends Seder every Passover, but he also celebrates Christmas and he called himself “kind of an atheist.”