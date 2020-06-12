Orthodox Jewish man stabbed and wounded in London

An Orthodox Jewish man was stabbed several times on Friday in London before bystanders wrestled the attacker to the ground, police said, adding that they were not investigating the incident as “terror-related.”

Medics said the victim was air lifted to “a major trauma center.” He was later reported to be in a stable condition.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was found suffering stab wounds. Another man, aged in his 40s, had been restrained on the floor by members of the public,” London police said, adding that “we are not treating this as terror-related.’’

No motive was given for the attack.

The Community Security Trust, British Jewry’s watchdog and security service, said it was” aware of reports that a Jewish man has been stabbed in Stoke Newington, north London.” The area has a large Jewish community.

“We are in full contact with Police and there is no current assessment that this was, or was not, antisemitic,” it said.

UK: U/D Clip, Moments after stabbing Orthodox Jewish man in London suspect was tackled by construction workers and arrested by police pic.twitter.com/kAql8tSjL9 — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) June 12, 2020

Video from the scene showed the attacker was restrained by some construction workers and a delivery man who were nearby.

He was lightly wounded.

I have so much respect for members of the public who restrain people who have #stabbed someone or any crime. They are the true heroes.This man stabbed a #Hasidic Jew just now in #StokeNewington #London.It’s unclear if it’s an #antisemitic attack/money related pic.twitter.com/hypsHKzgfG — Diary Of An OTD Girl (@DiaryOtdGirl) June 12, 2020

“A man aged in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to hospital after suffering what is believed to be minor head injuries,” police said.