PA demands Israel remove Jerusalem from Eurovision promo videos

The Palestinian Authority called Saturday for Jerusalem to be cut from videos promoting Eurovision, accusing Israel of “propaganda” ahead of Tel Aviv hosting the international song contest.

The Kan public broadcaster aired a clip Friday aimed at tourists traveling to the country for Eurovision, which features a shot of East Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound, the holiest place in Judaism, referred to as the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims, where the Al-Aqsa Mosque stands.

The video also refers to Jerusalem as “our beloved capital.” Palestinians claim the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

East Jerusalem was captured by Israel in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed in a move never recognized by most of the international community. The US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017, and moved its embassy to the city last May.

The PA’s foreign ministry said Israel was using the song competition to “entrench its colonial occupation by effectively normalizing the global acceptance of its unlawful conduct.”

“The promotional material published in the context of the Eurovision contest and approved by EBU, is unacceptable,” the ministry said, in reference to the European Broadcasting Union, which runs the event.

Writing on Facebook, the ministry said it had contacted the EBU about what it termed Israeli “propaganda material” which “wipes… the State of Palestine from the map.”

Kan’s promotional video was also criticized by some Israelis for its portrayal of stereotypes, prompting the broadcaster to issue a statement stressing its take was satirical.

כאן מציגים: מחזמר האירוויזיון הרשמי של ישראל, ארץ זבת חלב והרבה שווארמה. הצטרפו אל לוסי ואליה והסבירו פנים לתיירים #כאן_אירוויזיון ⏰ 4 ימים לחצי הגמר הראשון! pic.twitter.com/ABuizHNZnQ — כאן (@kann) May 10, 2019

Eurovision will take place from Tuesday to Saturday in Tel Aviv, the city picked to host the event after Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won last year’s contest.

Efforts by activists calling for the boycott of Israel have failed to move the competition.