Palestinian attempts to stab cop in Hebron, is arrested – police

A Palestinian man was arrested Monday after attempting to stab an Israeli police officer at Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site, police said.

“A short time ago an apparent terrorist attempted to stab a Border Police officer of the Israel Police during a security check at one of the security posts at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron,” the police statement said.

The suspected assailant was quickly apprehended by other officers.

“It appears no harm came to our forces and the assailant was arrested without shots being fired,” the statement added.

The site, believed to be the burial site of the biblical patriarchs and matriarchs, with the exception of Rachel, has long been a flashpoint for violence.

The incident comes with tensions running high over vehement Palestinian opposition to the Trump peace plan and Israeli politicians’ calls for the annexation of large swaths of the West Bank.