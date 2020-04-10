Palestinians report second coronavirus death in West Bank, 266 infected

The Palestinian Authority on Friday announced the second death from the coronavirus in the West Bank and three more confirmed cases, bringing the total number there and in the Gaza Strip to 266.

PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said that the 55-year-old man died in the Hugo Chavez hospital in Turmus Aya, north of Ramallah, adding that he suffered from preexisting conditions.

Milhem also announced three more confirmed cases of the virus, two women in their 20s and a seven-year-old girl.

Palestinian officials say 24 people have recovered.

Most of the infections have been in the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry says 12 people in Gaza have been infected by the virus, including six who have recovered. It has said that all of those who carry or have carried it have been held in quarantine and have not mixed with the broader population.

The PA and Hamas-dominated authorities have taken significant measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the West Bank and Gaza, respectively.

The PA has drastically restricted freedom of movement in the West Bank, permitting people to leave their homes under a handful of circumstances such as going the supermarket, health institutions, among other places.

Hamas-run authorities have barred travel into and out of Gaza for the vast majority of people, shuttered mosques, restaurants, event halls and other locations.