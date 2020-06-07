Park officials to investigate after hikers turn natural spring into bubble bath

Hikers poured soap into a natural spring outside Jerusalem on Saturday, filling the Lifta pool with bubbles and prompting park officials to investigate the vandalism.

Ella Mor, an eyewitness, described the incident to Channel 12.

“We arrived at the spring and saw several hikers there, and the water was fine. When we came back an hour and a half later, it was all white and soapy,” she said. “At first we didn’t understand what it was, and when we came closer, we smelled soap.

“I am urging the public, protect our natural [sites]. Alongside the whole path, we saw litter and mess, it’s such a shame that hikers leave garbage behind and don’t take care of nature sites,” she added.

טוב זה מטורף: מטיילים הפכו את מעיין ליפתא לאמבט קצף pic.twitter.com/QEVGABWRAF — Inbar Tvizer ענבר טויזר (@inbartvizer) June 6, 2020

Nature and Parks Authority officials said they were investigating, according to the network.

The officials also said they would clean up the spring.

The TV report said a similar incident took place three weeks ago at a different natural pool in Jerusalem.