Poland’s main Jewish umbrella group elects first woman leader

JTA — The main Jewish umbrella group in Poland has elected its first woman leader.

Monika Krawczyk was chosen as the board chairman of the Union of Jewish Religious Communities in Poland, which deals with restitution matters, among other issues.

“I think it is a great honor to take this position, regardless of whether you are a woman or a man, but this circumstance is undoubtedly a historic moment,” Krawczyk told JTA after Sunday’s election.

Krawczyk has been managing the Foundation for the Preservation of Jewish Heritage in Poland, or FODZ, for the past 14 years, where she has dealt with matters related to restitution, protection of Jewish cemeteries and youth education.

She has promised reforms in the union but has not revealed details.

“For now, I deal with organizational matters. We need to wait with the reforms, because as a board we will act as a team and harmoniously, so we want to work together to develop a program for the union,” said Krawczyk, who heads a seven-member board including herself.

She said the process of returning prewar property to the Jewish community remains a priority, saying “it is the most important source of financing for the Jewish community in Poland, both religious and cultural needs as well as the protection of unique monuments.”

The Union of Jewish Religious Communities in Poland, which was registered in 1993, organizes religious and cultural events for Polish Jews along with charitable activities.