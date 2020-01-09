Princess Diana’s niece engaged to Jewish tycoon

JTA — Prince Harry’s sudden retirement as a senior member of Britain’s Royal Family has eclipsed another bit of news, about his late mother’s niece: Lady Kitty Spencer, a 29-year-old fashion model, is engaged to a Jewish fashion tycoon more than twice her age.

Michael Lewis, 60, proposed late last month after dating Spencer for about 18 months, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

This will be the second marriage for Lewis, who was born in South Africa and whose fortune is estimated at about $100 million. He will turn 61 this month and is five years older than Spencer’s father, Earl Spencer. He was the youngest sibling of Princess Diana, the ex-wife of Prince Charles and mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is set to become the next king of the United Kingdom.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Prince Harry, who is a first cousin to Lady Kitty Spencer, announced he would step away from his duties on Wednesday along with his wife, the American actress Meghan Markle.

Pues parece que la muy guapa Lady Kitty Spencer, sobrina de Lady Diana, se casa con el millonario sudafricano Michael Lewis, quien le lleva 31 años. Ella tiene 29 y él 60 #nohayedadparaelamor pic.twitter.com/91qaeMn5tV — Guru del Estilo (@GurudelEstilo) January 9, 2020

Harry’s announcement follows reports in the British tabloids since his wedding in May 2018 about tensions between Harry and Markle and other royal family members.