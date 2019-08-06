Rabbi and 2 sons spit on, yelled at in Munich
Police looking for two suspects who yelled anti-Semitic slurs as the three left a synagogue in the southern German city
JTA — A rabbi and his two sons said they were spit on and verbally attacked as they left a synagogue in Munich, Germany.
A man approached the rabbi, 53, and his sons, both 19, and yelled anti-Semitic slurs as they left a central synagogue on Saturday, The Associated Press reported. A woman in a car then also began to yell at them and spit on one of the teens.
Police are looking for the two suspects, according to the report.
The attack comes a week after a Berlin rabbi was verbally abused and spit on. Yehuda Teichtal, a Berlin community rabbi and president of Chabad Lubavitch in the German capital, was with one of his young children when the attack took place.
On Sunday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Teichtal in his home to offer his support.
“I have come here to say that there is no place for anti-Semitism in Germany,” Steinmeier said at the start of the visit. “I am here to declare this as well as to visit a friend.”
