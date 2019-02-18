Reservists called up in test of IDF automated phone system

The military tested its automated system for calling up reservists on Monday in what it said was a planned exercise aimed at improving preparedness.

Beginning early Monday morning, reservist soldiers were contacted by the Israel Defense Forces’ automated phone system, the army said.

The reservists were not required to report for duty. The test was geared to ensure the phone system functioned properly, according to the IDF.

The military said the exercise was part of its 2019 training calendar “and is meant to preserve the fitness of our forces and their readiness.”

In recent months, the IDF has faced increasing criticism and scrutiny amid allegations by former military ombudsman Maj. Gen. (res.) Yitzhak Brick that the army, especially its ground troops, were not prepared for a large-scale war.