Rightly choosing restraint, Netanyahu shows last thing he needs now is Gaza war

Hard though it may be to believe, even the firing of two rockets at Tel Aviv from Gaza, by Hamas, has not dragged Israel and the Gaza terrorists into war or even a major escalation, at least as of this time of writing. Israel’s Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who so prides himself on his “Mr. Security” credentials, has preferred to swallow the bitter pill of Thursday night’s rocket fire and preserve relative calm.

To the credit of Netanyahu and the government he heads, they proved Thursday night and Friday morning what they have often claimed: That the importance of Sderot is no different from that of Tel Aviv, and that what holds true for one of those cities holds true for the other. If somebody had said a few months ago that rocket fire at Tel Aviv would pass with only minimal Israeli military retaliation, Sderot-style, they would have been accused of being delusional.

But this is an election period. Netanyahu’s position in the polls is getting stronger. Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is making headlines for having his phone hacked by the Iranians. The last thing Netanyahu needs is war with Gaza.

One can only wonder might have happened if one of the security networks of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas had launched two missiles (by mistake) at Ben Gurion Airport or Tel Aviv. The government might well have called unanimously for a major operation in the West Bank to demolish the terrorist infrastructure. But facing off against Hamas, and given the remarkable covenant that has been created between the terror group and the Netanyahu government, the prime minister (rightly) prefers restraint rather than being dragged into another conflict with unforeseeable consequences.

According to the version put out by the IDF on Friday morning, the assessment is that Hamas fired the two rockets at Tel Aviv in error. (With a previous launch at Beersheba last October, it was said to be lightning that caused erroneous fire.)

According to the Hamas version, Thursday’s rockets were launched by a field operative acting without approval from the higher-ups. Plainly, this claim of an ill-disciplined field activist should raise skepticism and many questions, but on the Israeli side there is an understanding that the Hamas leadership is not interested in an escalation right now, nor in signaling some kind of warning with rocket fire at Tel Aviv.

At the very time the missiles were being fired, Hamas leaders in Gaza were meeting with a delegation of Egyptian intelligence officials, headed by Ahmad Abdelkhaliq, who is responsible for the Palestinian file. The likelihood that Hamas leaders wanted to launch missiles at that moment, of all moments, is remote. Hamas is urgently trying to attain economic concessions from Israel, not provoke it. It was only hours earlier that the dire economic situation in Gaza was publicly underlined, when Hamas police officers violently confronted dozens of demonstrators who had gone out into the streets to protest the poverty and hardship in the Strip under Hamas rule.

According to Palestinian and Egyptian assessments, any eased economic restrictions and concessions that Israel might allow will not dramatically change the situation in Gaza. But they might help to create a slightly more positive mood for the population, and perhaps even optimism as regards to the period after Israel’s elections in April.

What the Egyptians are trying to do is find a way to bring the Palestinian Authority back into Gaza somehow, in order to expedite some kind of rehabilitation of the Strip. Ironically, as the events of the past few hours indicate, it may well be that interaction aimed at reconstruction in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, even without the PA, may not be a mission impossible.